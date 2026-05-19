Hyderabad’s Cultural Legacy Shines at Cannes with Chand Tara

The celebrated theatre revivalist, Mohammad Ali Baig has once again created history, as his debut feature film Chand Tara had its special trailer screening at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, bringing the poetry, culture and grandeur of the Qutub Shahi era to one of cinema’s most prestigious platforms.
Produced under the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation and co-produced by Telangana Tourism, the film is based on the legendary singer Taramati and Sultan Abdullah Qutub Shah. The film featuresAnupam Kher, Mohan Agashe, Karthik Illaiyaraja, Lucky Ali and Vasundhara Das. Ranjana Srivastava plays Taramati while Mohammad Ali Baig, not only directs but also essays Sultan Abdullah Qutub Shah.
For him, the Cannes recognition feels deeply personal because it continues a journey that has always been rooted in Hyderabad’s history. Speaking about the moment, he shares, “It’s the same feeling of fulfilment I had when I took Hyderabad’s theatre, its heritage and history, to the world’s most revered theatre destinations. Now with the trailer screening of Chand Tara at Cannes, it is a fulfilling feeling to see your work celebrated across the world. As a writer, director and theatre maker, I take pride in our heritage and culture. While many people look towards the West and celebrate those classics, we often forget the treasure of culture, stories and history we have back home.”
Over the years, his theatre productions have explored stories of figures like Bhagmati, Hayat Bakshi Begum and Turrebaz Khan. Chand Tara continues that legacy through the story of Taramati, a woman he describes as dignified, artistic and fiercely independent. Reflecting on what drew him to her story, he says, “She was a very self-respecting singer. She refused to go to the court to become a darbar singer because, for her, kala itself was worship. That hidden strength and inner beauty of a woman is what spoke to me as a writer and director.”
The film recreates the poetic and pluralistic spirit of the Qutub Shahi era. “Thanks to my baba, the legendary Qadir Ali Baig Sahib, most of the research was already available at home. He worked extensively on the Qutub Shahi era, the Asaf Jahi dynasty, the Mughal era, and the Rajput era. We grew up around all of this, so creating the costumes, jewellery, art, decor, and music of that period came naturally. I also have a well-tuned team that researches and handles every aspect,” he says.
The recognition from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and NFDC came unexpectedly while the film was still in post-production. Despite the global attention, his larger dream remains simple. “When I made the film, I never imagined that even before its completion, the trailer would be screened at Cannes. On June 3, Qadir Ali Baig’s anniversary, which we commemorate every year with a play or performance by an eminent theatre person, we will screen Chand Tara in Hyderabad. After that, it will travel to other cities and festivals. I want more people to see and appreciate Hyderabad’s culture, poetry, costumes and values. My theatre and films focus on authenticity in every aspect, from sets and music to ragas, instruments, costumes, fabrics and dyes, unlike commercial historical cinema where creative liberties often overshadow authenticity,” he concludes.