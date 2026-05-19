Hyderabad’s Cultural Legacy Shines at Cannes with Chand Tara

The recognition from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and NFDC came unexpectedly while the film was still in post-production. Despite the global attention, his larger dream remains simple. “When I made the film, I never imagined that even before its completion, the trailer would be screened at Cannes. On June 3, Qadir Ali Baig’s anniversary, which we commemorate every year with a play or performance by an eminent theatre person, we will screen Chand Tara in Hyderabad. After that, it will travel to other cities and festivals. I want more people to see and appreciate Hyderabad’s culture, poetry, costumes and values. My theatre and films focus on authenticity in every aspect, from sets and music to ragas, instruments, costumes, fabrics and dyes, unlike commercial historical cinema where creative liberties often overshadow authenticity,” he concludes.