Maddali Soundarya: Dancing Through Devotion

Based on the literary work of Dr C Narayana Reddy, Gangavataranam became a deeply personal production for Soundarya, especially because the role of Goddess Ganga was choreographed on her. “I was involved in everything — from choreography discussions and rehearsals to understanding how the ballet was taking shape,” she says.

She credits violinist Mahavadi Vasu, singer Sharada Rasagna, and mridangist Chandrakanth anna for adding musical strength to the performance. “The Shiva and Ganga sequences became highlights because of the powerful Jathis.”

The production, first attempted in 2019, was reconstructed over months before being staged at Ravindra Bharathi. “We revisited the screenplay, reworked the music, and rebuilt the production almost from scratch,” she explains. One of the biggest challenges was redesigning the Shiva Jathi. “We experimented with dynamic movements and stage patterns while staying rooted in classical dance,” she adds.

For Soundarya, motivation comes from the journey itself. “Every performance, struggle, and experience becomes part of artistic growth,” she says. She is currently working on a new concept based on Krishna, titled The Supreme God.