Malkajgiri cybercrime cops crack five cases, arrest six

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri cybercrime police detected five cybercrime cases and arrested six persons during a special crackdown conducted between May 10 and 16.

Police said the cases involved job fraud, digital impersonation, investment fraud and APK file frauds. Refunds amounting to Rs 6.8 lakh were also facilitated to victims through court orders.

In one case, police arrested a man from Suryapet district in connection with a job fraud in which victims were promised jobs in Germany. The fraudsters allegedly collected passports and certificates from eight candidates and took Rs 5.4 lakh in the name of processing work permits before disappearing.

In another case, a victim lost Rs 21.5 lakh after being added to a fake WhatsApp investment group where fraudsters posed as stock market experts and lured investors through a bogus trading platform.

Police also arrested a suspect in an APK file fraud case in which a company employee transferred Rs 40.08 lakh after receiving WhatsApp messages from a number impersonating the company’s managing director. Investigation revealed that an APK file installed on the managing director’s phone enabled the fraudsters to misuse his identity.

NO WARD RESERVATION LIST RELEASED, SAYS GHMC

The GHMC has warned citizens against fake information circulating on social media and websites regarding ward reservations for upcoming civic elections. It said certain websites and social media platforms were circulating a document titled “GHMC 2026 – 300 wards reservations proposed list”, claiming it contained ward reservation details. In a statement, GHMC clarified that the document was “completely unauthorised, unofficial and fake” and that no such reservation list or related data had been released or shared by the corporation or the government. An FIR has been registered against the websites involved in circulating the fake information.