When Art Took the Wheel at MG Select

Originally from Kolkata and now based in Hyderabad for over two decades, Sumanto explained that his process remained instinctive regardless of the surface. “My work is miniature-based and miniature-related, and I work in this type of flora and fauna art. The Kalakriti Art Gallery invited me to paint designs on the new MG car and I started with line drawings, flora and fauna, and motif drawings. I regularly work like this, so I do not think about the surface. I only think about space division, and then I continue with the drawing,” he shared.

For Ruchi Sharma, chief curator at Kalakriti Art Gallery, the collaboration was about finding a natural dialogue between two design practices. She explained that both art and automobiles are deeply rooted in craftsmanship, innovation and aesthetics, even though they belong to different worlds. “The central idea behind bringing art and automobiles together for Luxury Meets Art was to create a dialogue between two forms of design practice that, at their core, are both driven by innovation, craftsmanship, and aesthetics. While one belongs to the world of contemporary visual expression and the other to luxury engineering, both engage deeply with form, material, surface, and experience,” she said.