ACB raids on senior HMWSSB official with Rs 100 crore assets

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unearthed huge quantities of cash, gold, silver and property documents during raids conducted against a senior Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) official in a disproportionate assets case.

The accused was identified as Saggam Anantha Laxmi Kumar (58), General Manager (Engineering), Project Division-VIII, Red Hills, HMWSSB. According to the ACB, he allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income through corrupt practices during his service.

Searches began around 6 am on Tuesday at Kumar’s residence in Mallapur and continued for more than 10 hours. Simultaneous raids were also conducted at eight other locations linked to his relatives, associates and benamis.

During the searches, officials seized around Rs 1.10 crore in cash, gold ornaments weighing about 2.1 kg and silver articles weighing nearly 9.2 kg from the officer’s residence.

The ACB also uncovered documents related to 18 acres of agricultural land in Nizamabad and Sangareddy districts, six open plots, three flats and a house in Hyderabad.

Officials estimated the value of movable and immovable assets detected so far at Rs 5.88 crore based on document value. However, the market value is believed to be much higher, reportedly ranging between Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore.

A case was registered under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. Further probe is under way.