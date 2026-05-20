BTech student held for alleged sexual assault on classmate

HYDERABAD: Ibrahimpatnam police arrested a third-year BTech student for allegedly sexually assaulting his classmate after forcing her to consume liquor.

The accused, Uday, and the victim are both third-year BTech students at an engineering college in Ibrahimpatnam.

According to police, Uday called the victim and asked her to accompany him for tea at Dilsukhnagar on May 14. He picked her up from her PG accommodation.

While returning, the accused allegedly purchased liquor and consumed it at a secluded place on BDL Road. Police said he also forced the victim to consume it. As it got late in the night, Uday allegedly took the victim to a friend’s room for the night. Police said he sexually assaulted her there.

The victim lodged a complaint the following day, After registering a case, police apprehended the accused the next day and remanded him to judicial custody.