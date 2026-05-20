Ice Plunge Collective Helping Hyderabad Slow Down

Unlike the internet’s fast-paced version of ice baths that often focuses on pushing limits, Ekaagr’s sessions move differently. Before anyone enters the tub, participants spend time grounding themselves through breathwork, body awareness, and body acclimatisation exercises. “We wanted the experience to reflect what we do as therapists and focus on slowing down and checking in with your body. That led us to the idea that the body is a house of wisdom rather than symptoms, which is deeply connected with all three of us. We wanted the experience to honour bodily and emotional responses. The acclimatisation activity was intentional because it slowly introduces the body to the shock, familiarising it with the sensation before entering the plunge and helping it feel less unfamiliar,” Yashi explained.