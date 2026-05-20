India shines bright at 79th Cannes Film Festival

India isn’t merely attending the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival — it is commanding attention, reshaping the red carpet with its rich visual identity and craftsmanship. Across the French Riviera, the shimmer of hand embroidery, sculpted silhouettes, heirloom jewels and unapologetic couture drama signals something larger than fashion: the arrival of India as a defining force in global luxury.

This year, the conversation around India at Cannes feels different. Less about representation, more about influence. Indian designers are no longer dressing for approval from the West; they are presenting a distinct aesthetic vocabulary rooted in craftsmanship, emotion and cultural memory; and the world is responding.

Internationally renowned show director Liza Varma describes it as a pivotal shift. “India’s presence at Cannes today goes far beyond cinema. It is now a powerful showcase of couture, craftsmanship and cultural luxury,” she says. And nowhere is that transformation more visible than on the red carpet itself. Indian couture, once viewed through the narrow lens of occasion wear, has evolved into something fiercely contemporary. Architectural drapes meet centuries-old embroidery techniques. Heritage textiles are cut into silhouettes that feel global yet unmistakably Indian. Regal jewellery appears not as ornamentation, but as identity. “India is no longer participating in global fashion, it is influencing it,” Liza adds.