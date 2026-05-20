India shines bright at 79th Cannes Film Festival

India isn’t merely attending the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival — it is commanding attention, reshaping the red carpet with its rich visual identity and craftsmanship. Across the French Riviera, the shimmer of hand embroidery, sculpted silhouettes, heirloom jewels and unapologetic couture drama signals something larger than fashion: the arrival of India as a defining force in global luxury.
This year, the conversation around India at Cannes feels different. Less about representation, more about influence. Indian designers are no longer dressing for approval from the West; they are presenting a distinct aesthetic vocabulary rooted in craftsmanship, emotion and cultural memory; and the world is responding.
Internationally renowned show director Liza Varma describes it as a pivotal shift. “India’s presence at Cannes today goes far beyond cinema. It is now a powerful showcase of couture, craftsmanship and cultural luxury,” she says. And nowhere is that transformation more visible than on the red carpet itself. Indian couture, once viewed through the narrow lens of occasion wear, has evolved into something fiercely contemporary. Architectural drapes meet centuries-old embroidery techniques. Heritage textiles are cut into silhouettes that feel global yet unmistakably Indian. Regal jewellery appears not as ornamentation, but as identity. “India is no longer participating in global fashion, it is influencing it,” Liza adds.
The appeal lies in what Indian fashion inherently carries: narrative. In an industry increasingly searching for authenticity, Indian craftsmanship arrives with history stitched into every detail. The meticulousness of handwork, the intimacy of artisanal processes and the emotional depth behind every garment create a kind of luxury that feels personal rather than manufactured. For Richa Bhatia, founder of Baya, Cannes represents exactly that intersection between heritage and reinvention. “The world is finally witnessing how beautifully India blends heritage with modernity,” she says. Her vision of the modern Indian woman is one that exists fluidly between softness and strength. Inspired by the baya bird, the label’s identity centres around femininity and liberty — qualities reflected through flowing fabrics, intricate embroidery and silhouettes that balance delicacy with boldness. Indian fashion today, Richa believes, is no longer confined to tradition, “It is evolving, becoming versatile, contemporary and globally relevant while still staying deeply rooted in our culture.”
That duality — tradition without rigidity, modernity without erasure — has become the defining aesthetic of India’s Cannes presence in 2026. Jewellery, too, is taking on a more commanding role in this narrative. For Eshita Kaur of Veneraa Jewels, Cannes marks ‘a shift from participation to leadership’. Her debut on the Riviera introduces what she calls a ‘New India’ sensibility, one where heritage craftsmanship is elevated into the language of contemporary luxury. Indian jewellery is no longer being positioned as merely traditional or ceremonial. Instead, it is emerging as a statement of global sophistication, where deep-rooted artistry meets modern power dressing.
The mood this season also leans deeply emotional. At Nitika Gujral, designer Nitika Gujral’s Cannes collection Noor D’Or explores radiance beyond spectacle. Translating to a kind of luminous gold, the collection is built around the idea of light born from memory, craftsmanship and identity. Its silhouettes glide with cinematic fluidity — glowing ‘like a jewel under moonlight’, as the label describes — while remaining anchored in Indian artisanship. The result is couture that feels poetic rather than performative. For designer Ashna Vaswani, its about owning our culture. “This year, we are proudly taking Khadi to Cannes — a fabric that is not just textile, but emotion, history, and identity. What makes our showcase unique is the fusion of heritage with bold contemporary expression. Along with handwoven Khadi, we are incorporating dramatic elements like sculpted brass armour, hand-painted miniature art, traditional craftsmanship, and powerful silhouettes that celebrate strength, femininity, and Indian artistry together. The brass armour especially symbolises power, resilience, and the modern Indian woman — fierce yet deeply connected to her roots,” says Ashna.
Meanwhile, designer duo Rishi and Vibhuti bring a more experimental energy through RI VI’era, a collection inspired by Srishti — creation in its rawest form. Their vision transforms chaos into beauty through cinematic couture, where emotion, movement and craftsmanship collide. “With RI VI’era, we are bringing India to Cannes through the idea of becoming,” they explain.
That phrase perhaps captures the essence of India’s Cannes moment best. In 2026, the Indian presence at Cannes is no longer about fitting into international fashion conversations. It is about leading them, with embroidery that carries generations, silhouettes that honour individuality and craftsmanship that transforms couture into cultural storytelling.