Man gets 20-year for rigorous imprisonment sexual assault of 11-year-old boy

HYDERABAD: The Special Sessions Court for POCSO Act, Hyderabad, on Tuesday sentenced a 23-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, Abdul Rehman, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy.

In October 29, 2019, the 11-year-old boy boarded an auto-rickshaw near Jalavihar to go to Ranigunj. The driver diverted the vehicle, stopped near Bathukamma Kunta and forcibly took the boy into the bushes adjacent to the railway track. There, he sexually assaulted the child. When the boy resisted, Abdul brutally smashed the child’s head against a wall, causing a severe bleeding injury. Hearing the victim’s cries, passersby rushed to the spot, rescued him, apprehended the driver and handed him over to the police.

Following a complaint from the victim’s mother, a case was registered under Sections 377, 324 of the IPC, and Sections 5 r/w 6 of the POCSO Act at the Ramgopalpet police station.

The court has imposed a Rs 6,000 fine on the convict. It also ordered a compensation of Rs 75,000 to be paid to the boy.