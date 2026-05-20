Priyanka’s Cannes debut celebrates ‘India Today’ through fashion

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, ongoing till May 23, is not just a celebration of cinema this year, but also a showcase of global influence where entrepreneurs, innovators, and cultural voices shared space with film stars on the iconic red carpet. Adding a touch of Hyderabad to the prestigious festival was Priyanka Chigurupati, who made a striking debut at Cannes, representing both business leadership and contemporary Indian fashion on an international stage.
The Hyderabad-based entrepreneur, known for her role as executive director of Granules India, turned heads not just for her presence, but for a look that beautifully blended tradition with modern Indian identity. Embracing Indian symbolism through fashion, Priyanka’s Cannes appearance became a proud moment for the city’s growing global presence in fashion and business circles.
Talking about her first-ever Cannes experience, Priyanka described it as both chaotic and unforgettable. “It was great. It was my first time doing it. I landed a day before in the afternoon around 3 pm and reached the hotel by 4.30 pm. Hair and makeup started immediately because my red carpet appearance was at 9 pm,” she recalled with a laugh, adding, “It was super chaotic but really very nice. People seemed to recognise me, I don’t know for what.”
She believes Cannes today has evolved far beyond films. “I think Cannes is not just about movies anymore. It has a huge social influence. I got to meet really cool people from the film world and the business world. Everybody here understands that real influence lies in the combination of media visibility and business strategy,” she said.
For her debut look, Priyanka chose an ensemble by Ekaya Banaras. “It was a one-of-a-kind outfit that was originally created for an exhibit a few months back. Designer Palak Shah recreated it for me specially for Cannes,” she explained. Complementing the outfit was jewellery by Hyderabad-based designer Kavya Potluri, whose creations added a strong local connection to the international appearance.
“Both of them are deeply traditional in their thought process while representing modern India, and that is exactly what I wanted to embrace on the red carpet,” she shared. The jewellery itself became a conversation starter at Cannes. Priyanka described Kavya as ‘an incredibly talented designer’ who modernises traditional Indian elements. “She designed a gorgeous ear cuff with peacock motifs and floral detailing. The same influence carried into the cuffs and rings as well. It beautifully reflected both our visions and merged into one cohesive statement,” she said.
When asked if she had named her Cannes look, Priyanka instantly replied, “I would call it ‘India Today’.” She explained the deeper symbolism behind the ensemble, especially the cape-inspired veil element. “The cape I wore was my take on the ghunghat traditionally worn by women in India. Earlier, the ghunghat was seen as something that concealed women from society. Today, women are embracing the opposite — putting themselves out there and doing whatever they want to do. That is exactly what this look represented for me,” she explained.
Reflecting on her favourite moments from Cannes, she spoke about the atmosphere of the city itself. “The city is magical right now. Everywhere you look, people are beautifully dressed and intellectually stimulating. Conversations with people from different backgrounds really open up your mind,” she shared.
Amid the glamour, one personal moment stood out for her. “My husband took over everything here — planning schedules, steaming my clothes and handling all the activities. I think that was very cute,” she smiled. And as for fashion, it remains deeply personal for the entrepreneur. “Fashion to me is self-expression, as simple as that. It is one of the most powerful mediums to express who you are, both inside and outside,” she said.
Talking of the compliments she received on the red carpet, Priyanka said curiosity became the biggest appreciation. “A lot of people came up to ask me about the outfit, and the idea behind it because they did not completely understand what I was wearing initially. That curiosity and appreciation felt very special,” she concluded.