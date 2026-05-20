Priyanka’s Cannes debut celebrates ‘India Today’ through fashion

For her debut look, Priyanka chose an ensemble by Ekaya Banaras. “It was a one-of-a-kind outfit that was originally created for an exhibit a few months back. Designer Palak Shah recreated it for me specially for Cannes,” she explained. Complementing the outfit was jewellery by Hyderabad-based designer Kavya Potluri, whose creations added a strong local connection to the international appearance.

“Both of them are deeply traditional in their thought process while representing modern India, and that is exactly what I wanted to embrace on the red carpet,” she shared. The jewellery itself became a conversation starter at Cannes. Priyanka described Kavya as ‘an incredibly talented designer’ who modernises traditional Indian elements. “She designed a gorgeous ear cuff with peacock motifs and floral detailing. The same influence carried into the cuffs and rings as well. It beautifully reflected both our visions and merged into one cohesive statement,” she said.

When asked if she had named her Cannes look, Priyanka instantly replied, “I would call it ‘India Today’.” She explained the deeper symbolism behind the ensemble, especially the cape-inspired veil element. “The cape I wore was my take on the ghunghat traditionally worn by women in India. Earlier, the ghunghat was seen as something that concealed women from society. Today, women are embracing the opposite — putting themselves out there and doing whatever they want to do. That is exactly what this look represented for me,” she explained.

Reflecting on her favourite moments from Cannes, she spoke about the atmosphere of the city itself. “The city is magical right now. Everywhere you look, people are beautifully dressed and intellectually stimulating. Conversations with people from different backgrounds really open up your mind,” she shared.