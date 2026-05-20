Woman abducted from private hospital in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A woman was reportedly abducted from a private hospital by miscreants at Attapur on Tuesday night.

Hospital staff informed the police that she went to the hospital and told them she was under threat. At least four people followed her, threatened her, and took her to an unknown place in their vehicle within a few minutes of her entering the hospital.

Immediately, eyewitnesses called the police. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and inquired into the incident. Rajendranagar DCP S Srinivas and other officials went to the hospital and inquired about the incident.

Based on a hospital staff complaint, the police registered a case and searching for her.