Woman, partner held for killing her six-year-old daughter

HYDERABAD: Alwal police arrested a 26-year-old woman and her partner for allegedly murdering her six-year-old daughter, whom she reportedly considered an obstacle to her second marriage. The victim, identified as Tanvika, was found dead in a water tank.

According to police, the accused woman, Rekha, had married a man a few years ago. However, marital disputes arose within a few months and the couple had been living separately.

Police said Rekha later developed a relationship with a 20-year-old man identified as Sai and the two planned to marry. However, Sai’s family allegedly opposed the marriage as Rekha already had a daughter.

Investigators said Rekha, along with Sai, hatched a premeditated plan to kill the child. Tanvika’s body was later recovered from a water tank. Police arrested both Rekha and Sai and remanded them to judicial custody.

Further investigation is on.