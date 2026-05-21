Centre open to 50:50 cost sharing for Hyderabad Metro Phase 2: Union minister Khattar

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Union government has no objection to Phase-2 of the Hyderabad Metro project, Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the Centre was ready for 50:50 cost sharing with the state government.

Khattar also said the Centre would positively examine the proposals submitted by the state government regarding Metro expansion and take further action accordingly.

He stated that since the state government had already taken over the Phase-1 of the project from Larsen & Toubro, the Centre would take a comprehensive view and arrive at a decision after receiving the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and other technical details related to the Phase 2 works.

On Wednesday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy met Khattar in Delhi. During the meeting, they reviewed various key projects being implemented in Hyderabad under the aegis of the Ministry of Urban Development.

According to a statement released by Kishan, Khattar shared details regarding the sanitation and rejuvenation of the Musi river in Hyderabad.

He said that under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, the Union government had sanctioned 39 sewage treatment plants (STPs) to treat sewage flowing into the Musi river, with a total project cost of Rs 3,975 crore.

The 39 STPs will have the capacity to treat 972 million litres of sewage water per day. He said the initiative would prevent untreated wastewater from directly entering the Musi river and contribute to river protection and urban sanitation in Hyderabad.

Khattar reiterated that the Union government was extending full cooperation for the development of Hyderabad and for improving infrastructure facilities for residents.