Cyberabad Municipal Corporation plans energy-efficient solar streetlights

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has initiated steps to implement smart solar LED street lighting systems across its jurisdictions to push sustainable urban infrastructure and smart city development.

The project, worth Rs 1.43 crore, aims to modernise street lighting infrastructure with energy-efficient, solar-powered systems equipped with adaptive energy management, remote Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring and a GIS-based asset intelligence platform. The project also includes a five-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC).

Officials said the initiative is expected to reduce electricity consumption, improve public safety, enhance monitoring capabilities and support sustainable urban governance. The selected agency will design, supply, install and commission the LED-based solar streetlights at identified locations.

Under the Type-A category, 190 integrated smart solar LED streetlight units will be installed. Each unit will feature a 70W LED luminaire producing at least 9,800 lumens, a 200Wp solar photovoltaic module with a 25-year warranty, an inbuilt Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery, three-day backup, smart charge controller, adaptive energy management system, remote IoT monitoring and a GIS-enabled asset intelligence platform.