Cyberabad Municipal Corporation plans energy-efficient solar streetlights

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has initiated steps to implement smart solar LED street lighting systems across its jurisdictions to push sustainable urban infrastructure and smart city development.
The project, worth Rs 1.43 crore, aims to modernise street lighting infrastructure with energy-efficient, solar-powered systems equipped with adaptive energy management, remote Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring and a GIS-based asset intelligence platform. The project also includes a five-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC).
Officials said the initiative is expected to reduce electricity consumption, improve public safety, enhance monitoring capabilities and support sustainable urban governance. The selected agency will design, supply, install and commission the LED-based solar streetlights at identified locations.
Under the Type-A category, 190 integrated smart solar LED streetlight units will be installed. Each unit will feature a 70W LED luminaire producing at least 9,800 lumens, a 200Wp solar photovoltaic module with a 25-year warranty, an inbuilt Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery, three-day backup, smart charge controller, adaptive energy management system, remote IoT monitoring and a GIS-enabled asset intelligence platform.
The project also includes 15 high-capacity Type-B smart lighting systems for major roads and high-traffic stretches. These units will have a 120W LED luminaire producing at least 16,800 lumens, a 540Wp solar module, LiFePO4 battery with three-day backup, remote IoT monitoring and a GIS-based centralised monitoring platform.
The scope includes GI poles, brackets, civil foundation works and installation activities. Around 130 poles or mounting structures will also be installed.
A major feature of the project is the GIS-based asset intelligence platform, which will enable officials to remotely monitor the functioning, energy consumption, battery health and operational status of every streetlight in real time. Authorities said the IoT-enabled system would help quickly identify faults, reduce maintenance delays and optimise energy usage.
The selected agency will also establish a dedicated service centre within CMC limits and provide web and mobile-based dashboards for asset mapping, remote health monitoring, fault alerts, energy analytics and maintenance ticketing.