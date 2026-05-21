EERC: Strongholds Against Shockwaves

Excerpts

What is the central problem the EERC is trying to solve today?

At its core, EERC is trying to answer one question that lies at the intersection of engineering and public responsibility: How do we ensure the safety of our built environment before the next earthquake strikes, not after?

India’s infrastructure reflects its cultural history, from ancient stone temples and colonial masonry arch bridges to post-independence concrete housing and rural masonry buildings. Many of these structures are located in moderate to high seismic zones and require proper evaluation of their earthquake vulnerability.

Our approach follows a dual philosophy. On one hand, we use drones, computer vision, and machine learning to make structural assessment faster and scalable. On the other, we study what ancient master builders understood intuitively and apply those lessons to modern disaster management and heritage conservation.