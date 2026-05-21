Hyderabad cybercops crack Rs 102 crore countrywide case, catch 66

HYDERABAD: Over a seven-day operation across 13 states, Hyderabad Cybercrime police arrested 66 persons allegedly linked to 76 cybercrime cases involving fraud worth Rs 101.87 crore nationwide.
Under Operation Octopus 3.0, Hyderabad police deployed 18 teams targeting the “Ghost SIM” network, which allegedly provides anonymity to organised cybercrime syndicates. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the operation focused on dismantling SIM supply chains used in online fraud.
Cybercrime police identified 1,194 Ghost SIMs linked to cases registered with the City Cybercrime Police Station (CCPS). Of these, 544 SIM cards were seized within Hyderabad by the CCPS Special Task Force. Police said 432 of the seized SIMs were still sealed and awaiting deployment for cybercrime activities.
Raids were conducted in Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Punjab.
PoS agents misuse MNP eKYC process
According to police, Point of Sale (PoS) agents misused the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) eKYC process by activating additional SIM cards in the names of genuine customers without their knowledge and converting them into eSIMs for despatch abroad.
Investigators found that PoS agents allegedly targeted less digitally literate individuals by offering free SIM activations, later diverting the SIMs to distributors and fraud networks for commission. In some cases, customers were induced with money to surrender SIM cards, while others were persuaded to share OTPs, enabling fraudsters to create fake profiles on WhatsApp, social media, dating and matrimonial platforms.
Police also found that bulk SIM distribution camps were organised in villages under the guise of free distribution schemes, with Aadhaar identities of illiterate persons allegedly being exploited for illegal SIM procurement.
Operation Octopus 1.0 had targeted mule account holders, while Operation Octopus 2.0 focused on bank officials allegedly aiding cyberfraud networks.
What’s next for cybersleuths
Meetings with telecom service providers
Stricter oversight and accountability mechanisms for PoS agents
Mandatory real-time verification during MNP and new SIM activations
Faster deactivation of SIMs linked to cybercrime cases
Blacklisting errant PoS agents and distributors across telecom networks
Technology-based detection of bulk SIM issuance patterns
Integration of Mule Hunter data and I4C suspect repository checks during KYC
Structured data-sharing between telecom firms and police
Coordination with the DoT, TRAI and other stakeholders