Hyderabad cybercops crack Rs 102 crore countrywide case, catch 66

HYDERABAD: Over a seven-day operation across 13 states, Hyderabad Cybercrime police arrested 66 persons allegedly linked to 76 cybercrime cases involving fraud worth Rs 101.87 crore nationwide.

Under Operation Octopus 3.0, Hyderabad police deployed 18 teams targeting the “Ghost SIM” network, which allegedly provides anonymity to organised cybercrime syndicates. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the operation focused on dismantling SIM supply chains used in online fraud.

Cybercrime police identified 1,194 Ghost SIMs linked to cases registered with the City Cybercrime Police Station (CCPS). Of these, 544 SIM cards were seized within Hyderabad by the CCPS Special Task Force. Police said 432 of the seized SIMs were still sealed and awaiting deployment for cybercrime activities.

Raids were conducted in Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Punjab.