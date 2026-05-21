Karen Kshiti Suvarna Explores Silent Pain of Caregivers in September 21

In a remarkable rise from indie filmmaking to one of cinema’s biggest global platforms, Karen Kshiti Suvarna turned heads with her bold and sensitive storytelling. After earning international acclaim for her debut short film Hide and Seek, she made her feature debut with September 21, which premiered at the Marché du Film during the Cannes Film Festival. In exclusive conversation with CE, she reflects on exploring the emotional lens of caregivers, her journey and more.
Excerpts
What drew you personally to this theme?
I was very close to my grandmother. Watching her grow weaker during the last phase of her life and eventually losing her affected me deeply. When the story of September 21 came to me, I visited Alzheimer’s care centres to understand the condition better. What struck me most was not only the suffering of patients, but the emotional and mental toll on caregivers. Most films focus on the patient’s experience, but very few explore the lives of those caring for them every day. That became the emotional core of September 21. It is incredibly painful when someone close to you slowly stops recognising you. That emotional reality inspired this film.
How did you balance reality with intimate human storytelling?
We never approached September 21 as a commercial film. Alzheimer’s is an extremely sensitive subject, and we knew it had to be handled with honesty and care. Since it is a condition with no cure, we couldn’t take creative liberties just for dramatic effect. The film is deeply rooted in real-life experiences. The writer and producers themselves are caregivers to Alzheimer’s patients. One producer cared for his mother who had Alzheimer’s, while our writer witnessed his siblings battle the condition. Because the emotions and struggles came from lived experiences rather than fictional exaggeration, the storytelling naturally stayed grounded and authentic. We didn’t want to sensationalise the subject — we wanted audiences to connect with the reality these families live every day.
As a young filmmaker, how did you navigate telling such an emotionally demanding story?
When I first read the story, I questioned whether I could handle such a sensitive subject with enough maturity. That uncertainty pushed me to understand the condition more closely. For me, choosing a subject like this comes with responsibility. I believe stories like these must be approached with sensitivity, maturity, and honesty.
What were the most challenging scenes to shoot?
One of the biggest challenges was portraying the gradual deterioration of the Alzheimer’s patient authentically. The character begins in a relatively stable stage, but by the climax, his condition has significantly worsened. Since none of the actors had personal experience with Alzheimer’s, all of us spent time visiting care centres and learning firsthand. Praveen Singh Sisodia, who plays the patient, also researched extensively and interacted with affected families. Every scene carried its own emotional journey, and we treated each one with individual care.
Your debut short film to debut feature film premiering at Cannes, how has the journey shaped you?
Hide and Seek was a film I made as a student, and its international recognition gave me confidence as a filmmaker. With September 21, I didn’t want my debut feature to be just another commercial project. I wanted people to watch the film and feel seen — to think, ‘This is my story. Someone has finally chosen to tell it’. For me, cinema should create connections. Seeing the film premiere at Cannes is overwhelming. There’s still a part of me asking, ‘Is this really happening?’ — and then realising that it truly is.
What’s next?
The film will have its theatrical release in India on May 22. We’re also planning a Dubai premiere on May 31 with multiple screenings. Personally, I’m working on new scripts and exploring future projects. I definitely want to make commercial films too, but one thing will always remain important: telling stories that emotionally connect with people.