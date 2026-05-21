Nayab Midha’s gentle rebellion through Rajkumari

Over the years, Nayab has frequently been referred to as the ‘female Zakir Khan’, a comparison she says began with ‘Roshan Abbas sir’ and gradually stayed with her. Yet she believes women everywhere are expected to constantly prove themselves, not only in spoken word. “If you look closely, the ratio of men and women in spoken word is actually very balanced. And when representation becomes balanced, the burden of constantly proving yourself becomes lighter,” Nayab reflects.

Her transition from engineer to full-time artist, however unconventional, never felt difficult to her. “The moment I left my job, I was genuinely happy,” she notes. She jokes that she barely understood software development and was probably the worst software developer one could find. With visibility, however, came resistance. Nayab believes social media has transformed into ‘samaj’ itself, where everyone feels entitled to an opinion. She expresses, “If you are seen as a quiet, agreeable, ‘cute’ girl who never speaks too loudly, people are very comfortable with your presence in public spaces. But the moment you become outspoken, rebellious, or unapologetic, people start calling you arrogant.”

She says she has often faced criticism both for the themes she explores and for occupying larger spaces as a woman artist. “Whether it is because of the kind of shows I do or simply because I speak openly, there are always people questioning why I am being given space or visibility. You cannot create art for people who are uncomfortable with your existence in the first place,” Nayab concludes.