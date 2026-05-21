SI, constable held in ACB bribery trap in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The ACB arrested a sub-inspector and a constable for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from an accused in a criminal case in return for relaxing his bail conditions. The accused were identified as SI Kiran Nandita and constable B Vijay Kumar.

The complainant had married a woman against her parent’s wishes, following which the girl’s father lodged two complaints against him at Bowenpally police station — one in 2025 and another in 2026.

In the 2026 attempt-to-murder case registered under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the complainant was arrested and later granted conditional bail by a court. As part of the bail conditions, he was required to appear at the police station and sign every Monday.

The SI allegedly demanded money to relax the bail conditions and extend police cooperation until the case was finalised. When the complainant refused, he was allegedly made to wait for hours at the police station to complete the signature process. He also alleged that the SI threatened to seek cancellation of his bail if he did not comply.

The SI allegedly instructed the complainant to place Rs 30,000 in the dicky of her scooter parked at Bowenpally police station. ACB officials said constable Vijay Kumar had earlier accepted Rs 10,000 from the complainant and later demanded additional bribes.

Officials said the tainted Rs 30,000 was recovered from the scooter’s trunk at the instance of the SI.