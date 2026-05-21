Southwest launches first global innovation centre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: US-based carrier Southwest Airlines on Wednesday launched its first-ever Global Innovation Centre outside the United States in Hyderabad, marking a significant expansion of its global technology and engineering operations.

The facility was inaugurated by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, who said Hyderabad has evolved into one of India’s leading aviation, aerospace and space-tech hubs. He noted that the airline’s decision to establish its Global Innovation Centre in the city reflects Hyderabad’s growing importance in global mobility, aviation engineering and next-generation technology innovation.

The Hyderabad centre will function as a strategic hub supporting technology, engineering and enterprise capabilities for secure, scalable and future-ready aviation operations.

Southwest Airlines plans to scale the facility to over 1,000 high-skilled engineers and technology professionals. The centre will focus on deeptech, AI/ML, data science, analytics, digital engineering, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms and digital operations.

Lauren Woods, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Southwest Airlines, said Hyderabad offers one of the world’s strongest talent pools in analytics, engineering and innovation.