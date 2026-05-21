Sun TV staff threatened over IPL tickets in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Sun TV Networks filed a complaint with Jubilee Hills police against Kurella Mahesh Kumar, president of the Telangana Socialist Student Association, for allegedly threatening staff and attempting to extort IPL tickets for a match scheduled on May 22.

General Manager of Sun TV Networks A Balakrishnan, in his complaint, stated that on the evening of May 15, Mahesh along with several associates trespassed into the company’s office at Jubilee Hills seeking IPL tickets for the match scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal. The accused allegedly forcibly entered the office premises.

Upon entering the office, they reportedly argued with the receptionist and demanded IPL tickets. When informed that she was not authorised to deal with such matters, they allegedly attempted to create a disturbance within the premises.

However, due to the timely intervention of office security, Mahesh and his men left.

The complaint further stated that Mahesh later contacted Kiran over the phone and demanded 13 IPL tickets. During the call, he allegedly threatened him with dire consequences if the tickets were not provided.

Police registered a case under Sections 329(4), 351(2) read with 3(5) of the BNS.