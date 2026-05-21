The Pant Project: Stretching the limits of men’s fashion

When brothers Udit Toshniwal and Dhruv Toshniwal returned to India after studying abroad, they noticed something surprisingly simple yet largely ignored in fashion. While shirts, t-shirts, and sneakers were constantly evolving, pants remained an overlooked category. That observation eventually led to the creation of The Pant Project, a direct-to-consumer menswear label focused entirely on making better-fitting trousers for Indian men. Now, as the brand expands its presence with a new outlet at Sarath City Capital Mall (AMB Mall) in Gachibowli, the founders also introduced their latest launch, the Malai Pants.
The brothers say the idea came from their own experiences. Growing up in a family that has spent over five decades in textile manufacturing through Banswara Syntex Ltd, the brothers understood fabrics and apparel deeply.
Dhruv says, “When we came back to India, we felt there was a gap in the market because there was no digital-first brand that appealed to the millennial consumer and focused on comfort in bottom wear. Everyone was focused on shirts, t-shirts, and polos, but we felt pants were an important yet ignored part of the wardrobe. We believed comfort comes through fit, fabric, and functionality. We started from a custom-made business and prioritised getting the fit right, using the best fabrics, and offering functionality through design while working directly with consumers.”
That same thinking shaped their latest launch, the Malai Pants, which have already become a talking point among customers. Udit shares, “The Pant Project has a category called Power Stretch, which blends t-shirt fabric with the right amount of structure to create super stretchy, formal yet versatile pants that can be worn from work to play. Malai is also the softest, smoothest and the best part of a coconut. While a global brand may have called it buttery soft, we felt Malai was more relatable and nostalgic to the Indian consumers. Product names are inspired by emotions, functionality, and consumer insights that people can instantly relate to.”
The founders also believe Indian weather and lifestyle require products designed specifically for local needs. “We use materials like viscose, rayon, and more cotton, which allow breathability. At the same time, consumers want iron-free and wrinkle-free products because they are always on the go. Most people also rely on the dhobi instead of dry cleaning. In fact, we even did the Dhobi Ghat challenge with our Inklock Black No Fade Jeans, and the colour did not fade.”
Technology has played a major role in the brand’s growth. With over one million fit data points and thousands of customer interactions, the company has built products specifically for Indian body types. Dhruv explains, “Our experienced professionals continuously train tailors while maintaining strict quality checks. Since 2020, we have pivoted from custom-made to ready-to-wear, and with data from over five lakh Indian men, we now deliver better fits than any other brand.”
Hyderabad, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the brand’s strongest markets. Speaking about the city, Dhruv says, “The Hyderabadi consumers really value high-quality core apparel. It’s been one of our best-performing markets, and we’re very excited for the growth here.”
As the brand continues to grow across India, the founders remain focused on solving what they jokingly call ‘the pant problem’.