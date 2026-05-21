The Pant Project: Stretching the limits of men’s fashion

Dhruv says, “When we came back to India, we felt there was a gap in the market because there was no digital-first brand that appealed to the millennial consumer and focused on comfort in bottom wear. Everyone was focused on shirts, t-shirts, and polos, but we felt pants were an important yet ignored part of the wardrobe. We believed comfort comes through fit, fabric, and functionality. We started from a custom-made business and prioritised getting the fit right, using the best fabrics, and offering functionality through design while working directly with consumers.”