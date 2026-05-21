Varun Badola: Flawed Characters Are More Human

For an actor who has spent decades building a reputation as one of television’s most dependable performers, Varun Badola has found renewed creative energy in the dark, violent world of Undekhi. In a series driven by blood feuds, shifting loyalties and unchecked ambition, Varun’s presence brings a quiet intensity that steadily alters the emotional and political balance of the show. However, Varun’s association with the series streaming on SonyLIV is particularly interesting because it extends beyond acting. Before stepping into the world of Undekhi as Rajbir Malhotra, he had already contributed to the show as a dialogue writer, shaping its gritty tonal identity from behind the scenes. In a conversation with CE, he reflects on the most challenging roles of his career, why flawed characters resonate more with audiences today, and how experience has changed his approach to acting.

Excerpts

What drew you to the world of Undekhi?

I had helped create this world in Season 1, so I already knew where the story was headed. Also, I had never done anything this dark before, so it felt like a fresh experience.

Did any scene from Undekhi stay with you after the shoot?

Not really. Over the years, I’ve learnt to leave the character on the set. Earlier, during Koshish-Ek Aashaa (2000), certain mannerisms of the role would stay with me even after shooting. But with time, I learnt how to switch off. Of course, intense scenes can drain you for a while, but I don’t think actors here usually need extreme decompression. Maybe if I were playing someone psychologically dark like the Joker from Batman, my answer would be different.

Why do you think audiences connect more with flawed characters today?

Because human beings themselves are flawed and multidimensional. Why should heroes always be perfect? When audiences see imperfections in a character, they relate to them more easily. It also makes storytelling more honest because the characters are no longer placed on a pedestal.