Varun Badola: Flawed Characters Are More Human

For an actor who has spent decades building a reputation as one of television’s most dependable performers, Varun Badola has found renewed creative energy in the dark, violent world of Undekhi. In a series driven by blood feuds, shifting loyalties and unchecked ambition, Varun’s presence brings a quiet intensity that steadily alters the emotional and political balance of the show. However, Varun’s association with the series streaming on SonyLIV is particularly interesting because it extends beyond acting. Before stepping into the world of Undekhi as Rajbir Malhotra, he had already contributed to the show as a dialogue writer, shaping its gritty tonal identity from behind the scenes. In a conversation with CE, he reflects on the most challenging roles of his career, why flawed characters resonate more with audiences today, and how experience has changed his approach to acting.
Excerpts
What drew you to the world of Undekhi?
I had helped create this world in Season 1, so I already knew where the story was headed. Also, I had never done anything this dark before, so it felt like a fresh experience.
Did any scene from Undekhi stay with you after the shoot?
Not really. Over the years, I’ve learnt to leave the character on the set. Earlier, during Koshish-Ek Aashaa (2000), certain mannerisms of the role would stay with me even after shooting. But with time, I learnt how to switch off. Of course, intense scenes can drain you for a while, but I don’t think actors here usually need extreme decompression. Maybe if I were playing someone psychologically dark like the Joker from Batman, my answer would be different.
Why do you think audiences connect more with flawed characters today?
Because human beings themselves are flawed and multidimensional. Why should heroes always be perfect? When audiences see imperfections in a character, they relate to them more easily. It also makes storytelling more honest because the characters are no longer placed on a pedestal.
Has your approach to acting changed over the years?
Definitely. In the early years, like most actors, I wanted to impress people around me. But over time, you realise that less is more. Now I look for complexities within simplicity. A calm, mellow father can sometimes have more intricate layers than a loud villain. Those subtle variations are far more challenging to portray. Experience also teaches you restraint and honesty in performance.
Looking back at your career, which roles have challenged you the most?
Every character has had its own challenges. Koshish-Ek Aashaa was especially difficult because I was playing a demented character very early in my career. At that stage, I had very little experience, so the role drained me emotionally. Then there was Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand (2001), where I got to play a romantic lead for the first time. Later, while doing Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan (2001), I learnt a lot about comic timing. Even shows like Astitva (2002) and Aek Chabhi Hai Padoss Mein (2006) had characters with different emotional layers. I don’t think one role can really be compared with another because the challenges change with age and experience.
What keeps you grounded despite years in the industry?
Family plays a very important role. Once I enter my home, I’m just a father, husband, and son. Fame stays outside the main door. I’ve never been someone who carries popularity around. I treat acting like any other profession. Recognition comes with it, but that’s not how I define myself personally.
What does your ideal day off look like?
Honestly, it’s very boring. I sleep till I naturally wake up because there’s nowhere to rush to. Then I just laze around at home, listen to music, watch cricket with my son — especially during the IPL — or watch a film if someone recommends something interesting.
You’ve visited Hyderabad quite often too?
Yes, mostly because of cricket. I used to play for Mumbai Heroes in the Celebrity Cricket League, so I travelled to Hyderabad and Vizag many times to play against the Telugu Warriors team. Those were great memories.
What’s next for you?
Right now, everything I had shot for has already released. I’m just taking some time off and relaxing. In a few days, I’ll probably start thinking about what comes next.