Woman techie alleges misbehaviour by co-passenger on Guwahati-Hyderabad flight

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old software employee lodged a complaint with the RGI Airport police against a co-passenger for allegedly misbehaving with her on an IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Hyderabad. The woman is a resident of Manikonda Jagir.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E 187 on the night of May 18. The woman alleged that a male passenger seated next to her repeatedly spread his hands and legs into her space, causing discomfort.

Initially, she believed the behaviour was unintentional. However, she alleged that the passenger continued despite being asked to remain within his own space. Though he apologised, he allegedly repeated the behaviour.

The woman further alleged that when she again asked him to keep his hands and legs to himself, he looked at her aggressively. She alleged that he later moved his hands and legs more forcefully and touched her inappropriately.

She said she recorded videos of his actions on her phone. According to the complaint, she again woke him and told him, “Please be in limits.”

After the flight landed, the passenger allegedly asked her to delete the videos. She refused to speak to him and did not delete the recordings.

Based on her complaint, the RGI Airport police registered a case under Sections 75 and 79 of BNS.