Eight fire tenders douse blaze at Hyderabad store

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out in a clothes store at the SJY Complex in Patthergatti near Madina Chowrasta on Thursday morning. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

The site of this fire is less than 500 metres away from the Gulzar Houz tragedy, which took place in May last year. Officials said no casualties or injuries were reported in the G+3 building, which houses more than 100 shops.

According to fire officials, information about the fire was received at around 9.06 am, following which multiple fire tenders and personnel were rushed to the area.

Firefighters managed to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings with the assistance of additional officers and fire engines. Officials suspect the fire may have started due to a short circuit near the lift area of the building.

The extent of property loss is yet to be assessed. Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.