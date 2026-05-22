Ex-mayor’s wife booked for assault at hostel in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Panjagutta police on Wednesday registered a case against Bonthu Sridevi, wife of former Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan, and her mother J Boyamma for allegedly threatening and assaulting staff members at a girls’ hostel in Ameerpet.

The complaint was lodged by D Veera Hanuman, who operates “Asian PG for Girls Hostel” in a building owned by Boyamma. According to the complaint, the hostel has been functioning in the building for the past three years. Hanuman alleged that for the last three days, Sridevi and her associates had been unlawfully entering the premises and threatening hostel staff and students.

He further alleged that Sridevi, along with nearly 30 associates, created a nuisance, indulged in rowdy-like behaviour and repeatedly attacked hostel employees. Complaints were reportedly made earlier by dialling 100.

The complainant alleged that on Wednesday around 7 pm, Sridevi and around 30 persons forcibly entered the hostel and assaulted staff members identified as Rajyalakshmi, Sirisha and Aparna. Two security staff members were also allegedly assaulted.

According to the complaint, Rajyalakshmi, who works as a supervisor, lost consciousness after being assaulted. Aparna allegedly informed the complainant that her gold chain was forcibly snatched during the incident. The injured persons were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Hanuman further alleged that Sridevi had been trying for several months to unlawfully take over the hostel business using political influence and financial power. He stated that a civil suit had already been filed against the building owner and that the court had granted status quo orders. Despite this, the accused trespassed into the hostel premises, he alleged.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 127(2), 351(2), 324(4) read with 3(5) of the BNS and launched a probe.