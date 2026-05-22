Man supplies mule accounts to cyber fraudsters, held in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad cybercrime police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly supplying mule bank accounts to cyber fraudsters involved in online scams.

Police said the accounts arranged by the accused, Dilip Singh, a delivery agent residing at IDA Jeedimetla and originally from Rajasthan, was used for crimes such as trading fraud, digital arrest scams, online gaming frauds, stalking, part-time job scams and other online financial frauds. Large amounts of cheated money were allegedly routed through these accounts.

According to investigators, Dilip came in contact with persons identified by the aliases “Jordan” and “Pintu Bhaiya” in 2024 through an Instagram advertisement seeking savings bank accounts. After clicking the advertisement link, he allegedly communicated with them through international WhatsApp numbers.

Police said the accused was offered commissions of Rs 25,000 for each savings account and Rs 50,000 for each current account arranged for the gang. During the enquiry, he was allegedly informed that the accounts would be used for cyber fraud activities, but despite knowing the illegal purpose, he continued supplying the accounts for monetary gain.

Investigators said the accused procured and supplied bank accounts belonging to himself and others. He allegedly collected and forwarded ATM cards, SIM cards, passbooks, cheque books and other banking materials to cyber fraudsters in exchange for commission.

Police seized Rs 1.02 lakh in cash, three mobile phones, 12 debit cards, one credit card, three bank passbooks, seven cheque books and 33 bank passbooks.

During the investigation, police found that certain bank employees allegedly colluded with the accused in facilitating the opening and supply of bank accounts later used for cyber fraud transactions. Further probe is underway into the involvement of additional persons and wider mule account networks.