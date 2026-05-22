Two arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Dundigal police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl on separate occasions over a period of time. The accused were identified as Dara Shiva Kumar (20) and Nizampet Ramu alias Ram (30). Police said the girl was around 17 years and six months old at the time of the incidents.

In a statement issued following reports on social media and elsewhere alleging a gang rape incident, police clarified that no gang rape was reported within Dundigal police station limits this month. Officials stated that the two accused allegedly assaulted the victim separately during different periods.

According to police, after the first incident, the second accused allegedly came to know about it and later blackmailed the girl before sexually assaulting her.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 64(2)(m), 351(2) read with 3(5) of the BNS, along with Sections 5(l) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is under way.