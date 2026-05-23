Best samosas of Hyderabad

I tasted the best samosa in all of Hyderabad and if you ask me how do I order it, I will say it’s not a place you can order from, but a place only the judge can order — order from.
The place, my friends, is District Sessions Court, LB Nagar. But instead of asking was its onion samosa or aloo samosa, you will ask me, ‘How did you end up there?’
Well, I’m human. Shit happens. And if I have to tell you, then I will have to kill you, so let’s stick to the samosa.
Anyways, it’s day one at court and within only four hours of just waiting I realised this country has a backlog of cases which will take 324 years to solve. Might as well start counting in light years.
So, it was all about waiting and while I was waiting, I saw samosas, so I headed over and found the samosas were actually good. Just hot enough, served with mirchi, right amount of aloo and just the kind which make you block all health influencers while you buy a second one.
For a moment I forgot my troubles and received so much joy from a samosa in a place popular for receiving punishment.
That was week one of my trial but day two at the court I had some more time, duh, so I went to have the samosa and here is when I was surprised. This was the exact same samosa. Same level of heat, same taste, everything exactly same.
I have had good samosas and maybe better than this but never twice at the same place and replicated in such a way that makes you wonder what is the secret?
I looked around. I saw the samosas were being fried right there and they always had an idea about how many people are around so that no samosa goes cold and no samosa eater has to wait.
I felt like real justice is being delivered here by this samosa guy.
And I saw around there were diverse varieties of lawyers. Ones who within two minutes will tell how they are connected to Ram Jethmalani and also the ones who look like they rent out their coats as blackboards for poor schools.
Both ate the same samosa with the same smile.
I saw many police vans come. One police officer handcuffed himself to a criminal so that he doesn’t run away, but in both of their other free hands they had a samosa.
Generally, the small talk in a court is ‘Has the judge arrived?’ but after tasting that samosa I was like ‘Has the samosa guy come?’
But I wondered, this kind of samosa why isn’t it available anywhere else in Hyderabad?
My feeling is when you have judges, lawyers, police officers and murderers eating your samosa on a daily basis, you can’t go wrong.
Imagine serving a bad samosa to a guy who can serve you a sentence, file a case for food adulteration, lock you up for upsetting his stomach and just kill you for not giving mirchi?
You will get your samosas right every time.
Sandesh
@msgfromsandesh
(This comedian is here to tell funny stories about Hyderabad)
(The writer’s views are his own)