Best samosas of Hyderabad

I tasted the best samosa in all of Hyderabad and if you ask me how do I order it, I will say it’s not a place you can order from, but a place only the judge can order — order from.

The place, my friends, is District Sessions Court, LB Nagar. But instead of asking was its onion samosa or aloo samosa, you will ask me, ‘How did you end up there?’

Well, I’m human. Shit happens. And if I have to tell you, then I will have to kill you, so let’s stick to the samosa.

Anyways, it’s day one at court and within only four hours of just waiting I realised this country has a backlog of cases which will take 324 years to solve. Might as well start counting in light years.