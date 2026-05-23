Chef Kanak’s fusion feast with Barbeque Nation

Having carved a niche for herself in the culinary world through her popular YouTube channel Kanak’s Kitchen and her memorable journey on MasterChef India, chef and content creator, Chef Kanak Khathuria brought her signature blend of flavours to a special pop-up at Barbeque Nation. Curated as part of the brand’s 20-year celebrations, the event showcased a vibrant fusion menu inspired by Mexican cuisine with touches of authentic Sindhi flavours. From Chicken 65 Tacos to Gulab Jamun Tres Leches Cake, the menu reflected Kanak’s playful approach to food and her love for experimenting with flavours. In a candid conversation with CE, she spoke about her journey from MasterChef India to becoming one of India’s most loved food creators, her collaboration with Barbeque Nation, and the importance of discipline and passion in the culinary world.

Excerpts

Tell us about your journey.

I was among the Top 15 contestants on MasterChef India, and Akshay Kumar gave me my apron, which I have never washed! (laughs) I went to MasterChef very casually. I thought I’d meet Akshay Kumar and come back. But after the show, life completely changed. I started my YouTube channel just as a pastime because housewives usually get some free time in the afternoons. But now there’s no looking back. The last 10 years have gone by in a flash and it’s been an amazing journey.