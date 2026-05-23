Chef Kanak’s fusion feast with Barbeque Nation

Having carved a niche for herself in the culinary world through her popular YouTube channel Kanak’s Kitchen and her memorable journey on MasterChef India, chef and content creator, Chef Kanak Khathuria brought her signature blend of flavours to a special pop-up at Barbeque Nation. Curated as part of the brand’s 20-year celebrations, the event showcased a vibrant fusion menu inspired by Mexican cuisine with touches of authentic Sindhi flavours. From Chicken 65 Tacos to Gulab Jamun Tres Leches Cake, the menu reflected Kanak’s playful approach to food and her love for experimenting with flavours. In a candid conversation with CE, she spoke about her journey from MasterChef India to becoming one of India’s most loved food creators, her collaboration with Barbeque Nation, and the importance of discipline and passion in the culinary world.
Excerpts
Tell us about your journey.
I was among the Top 15 contestants on MasterChef India, and Akshay Kumar gave me my apron, which I have never washed! (laughs) I went to MasterChef very casually. I thought I’d meet Akshay Kumar and come back. But after the show, life completely changed. I started my YouTube channel just as a pastime because housewives usually get some free time in the afternoons. But now there’s no looking back. The last 10 years have gone by in a flash and it’s been an amazing journey.
Tell us about the pop-up.
For this pop-up, we transformed the usual Barbeque Nation cuisine into a Mexican-inspired menu with a touch of Sindhi flavours. Since Sindhi food is known for being spicy and roasted, I blended those flavours into the dishes. We created Chicken 65 Tacos with salsa, Cajun sauce, and cheese sauce. There’s also Paneer Tikka Quesadilla, Chicken Sliders packed with layers of flavour. The desserts are special too. We have Gulab Jamun Tres Leches Cake and, since mangoes are in season, a Mango Cheesecake Trifle that I’m sure everyone will enjoy.
How did this collaboration with Barbeque Nation happen?
We had a discussion because Barbeque Nation is celebrating 20 years. They already have their classic spread with dal, roti, and grilled dishes, so we thought, why not give it a fresh twist? I added my own expertise with Sindhi and Mexican flavours to create something unique. I hope people enjoy the meal.
As a chef, what is the most important thing for you personally?
Discipline. Once you have discipline, dedication and consistency naturally follow. If you are disciplined, success will definitely come your way.
Is there one kitchen utensil you feel every chef must have?
Right now, I’m obsessed with the mortar and pestle. Whether it’s cardamom, saffron, ginger, or spices, it creates the perfect base for so many dishes. And if anyone watching this finds a good one, feel free to gift me one!
What message would you like to give aspiring MasterChef contestants?
Keep trying, but most importantly, it should come from passion. Don’t enter a platform just for limelight, exposure, or money. If you truly love what you do and continue with consistency, patience, perseverance, and persistence, your hard work will eventually lead to success.