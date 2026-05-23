Comforting flavours of Madurai at Mazzo

Perched high above the city lights, the rooftop at Mazzo Rooftop Bar transformed into a slice of Madurai with Flavours of Madurai, a limited-period food festival curated by Chef Suresh Pillai. Known for championing the depth and diversity of South Indian cuisine, Chef Suresh brings together recipes rooted in Tamil Nadu’s temple city while presenting them with a refined touch suited to Mazzo’s elegant rooftop setting. The result is a feast that feels both deeply nostalgic and thoughtfully contemporary.
The spread opens with dishes that immediately establish the boldness Madurai cuisine is known for. The Eeral Fry, where tender chicken liver is tossed with pepper, curry leaves, and aromatic masalas, is fiery, earthy, and deeply comforting. Seafood lovers are in for a treat with the Kal Meen Varuval, a stone fish fry layered with robust coastal flavours. Another standout is the Karuvattu Kulambu, a traditional dry fish curry carrying a smoky intensity balanced beautifully with tamarind and spice, making it one of the most authentic dishes on the menu.
The non-vegetarian mains continue to impress with the Madurai Chicken Curry and Kudal Masala. The chicken curry is soulful and robust, simmered in a deeply spiced gravy that pairs beautifully with the breads and rice dishes on offer. The Kudal Masala, prepared with goat intestine, is unapologetically traditional and showcases the culinary courage that defines Madurai’s food culture.
Vegetarian dishes hold their own confidently within the elaborate spread. The Parupu Urundai Kulambu is comforting and hearty, featuring lentil dumplings soaked in flavourful gravy. The silky Parupu Kadaisal brings a mellow balance to the stronger flavours around it, while the Potato Podi Thuval delivers a satisfying crunch with every bite thanks to its spiced podi coating. The Cauliflower Varuval is crisp and flavourful, and the Soya Kheema Balls offer a clever vegetarian interpretation of traditional meat preparations without losing the essence of Tamil spices.
The accompaniments are equally indulgent. The fragrant Coconut Rice is subtle and aromatic, while the tangy Puliyodharai carries the familiar comfort of temple-style tamarind rice. These pair exceptionally well with the flaky Malabar Paratha and soft, spongy Kal Dosa, both of which effortlessly soak up the rich gravies.
No Madurai culinary journey is complete without Chicken 65, and the version served here is fiery, juicy, and impossible to stop at one serving. Ending the meal is the iconic Jigarthanda, Madurai’s beloved cooling dessert drink. Creamy, refreshing, and lightly sweet, it provides the perfect finale after an evening of robust spices and layered flavours.
What makes Flavours of Madurai at Mazzo Rooftop Bar particularly memorable is its ability to preserve authenticity while elevating the dining experience, bringing the vibrant flavours of Madurai to Hyderabad in a setting that feels both indulgent and inviting.