Comforting flavours of Madurai at Mazzo

Perched high above the city lights, the rooftop at Mazzo Rooftop Bar transformed into a slice of Madurai with Flavours of Madurai, a limited-period food festival curated by Chef Suresh Pillai. Known for championing the depth and diversity of South Indian cuisine, Chef Suresh brings together recipes rooted in Tamil Nadu’s temple city while presenting them with a refined touch suited to Mazzo’s elegant rooftop setting. The result is a feast that feels both deeply nostalgic and thoughtfully contemporary.

The spread opens with dishes that immediately establish the boldness Madurai cuisine is known for. The Eeral Fry, where tender chicken liver is tossed with pepper, curry leaves, and aromatic masalas, is fiery, earthy, and deeply comforting. Seafood lovers are in for a treat with the Kal Meen Varuval, a stone fish fry layered with robust coastal flavours. Another standout is the Karuvattu Kulambu, a traditional dry fish curry carrying a smoky intensity balanced beautifully with tamarind and spice, making it one of the most authentic dishes on the menu.