Court denies bail to CISF constable in sexual assault case

HYDERABAD: A court in Ranga Reddy district denied bail to a 30-year-old CISF constable, Batakala Someswara Rao, accused of sexually assaulting a woman labourer in Shamshabad.

The accused, a native of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, was arrested by Pahadishareef police on May 10. Police said the woman, who works as a daily wage labourer, had gone to a labour adda in Shamshabad on May 9 in search of work when the accused allegedly approached her and offered Rs 1,000 for household work.

When the victim finished working, the accused allegedly behaved inappropriately and sexually assaulted her and forced her to consume liquor.

Police said the accused later warned her not to disclose the matter to anyone and allegedly abandoned her near a private school in Shamshabad after pushing her off his scooter.

The victim approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on her statement and other evidence, police identified and arrested the accused, who later filed a bail petition. After hearing arguments, the court on Wednesday rejected his plea.