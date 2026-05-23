Flavours of an Indian Summer at Manam Chocolate

The smell of mangoes ripening on the kitchen counter, roadside guava dusted generously with chilli and salt, or ice cream melting faster than you could eat it — that’s what summer tastes like for many of us. This season, Manam Chocolate attempts to bottle that feeling with A Summer Somewhere – Summer Edition 2026, available until July across all outlets in Hyderabad and Delhi.
The seasonal offering is Manam’s most ambitious summer spread yet, extending far beyond confectionery into beverages, café plates, plated desserts and indulgent sundaes, helmed by Chef Ruby Islam, head, product and innovation, Manam Chocolate. “The ice cream sandwiches are among the strongest offerings, playful without losing balance,” says the chef, who conceptualised the entire spread in just three weeks.
Among the highlights is the Malt & Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich, pairing nostalgic malt cookies with creamy 43 percent malt milk chocolate ice cream, evoking the comfort of an after-school snack in a more refined form. The standout, however, is the Cherry & Vanilla Sandwich, where tart cherry compote cuts through the richness of 60 percent dark chocolate ice cream and mascarpone gelato, tucked between intense 80 percent dark chocolate cookies. The Mango & Citrus version feels lighter and brighter, layering mango gelato between orange poppy seed cookies for a citrusy finish that lingers pleasantly — a nostalgic nod to orange cream biscuits.
Then comes the Guava Chilli Soft Serve, easily one of the menu’s most memorable creations. Inspired by the familiar street-side ritual of sliced guava sprinkled with chilli powder and salt, the soft serve blends fresh guava with Guntur chilli and sea salt into something creamy, savoury and gently fiery.
The dessert section moves into softer, bakery-inspired territory. The Pineapple Coconut Lamington channels the old-world charm of fruit sponge cakes from traditional bakeries, with tangy pineapple compote tucked inside coconut sponge and coated generously in coconut flakes. The Mango Custard Tart combines almond cream, custard and whipped cream beneath slices of fresh mango, while the Mango-saffron Tres Leches feels indulgent without becoming heavy, finished with Chantilly cream and pistachios. The Tropical Summer dessert — with its mango caramel centre, coconut mousse and mascarpone layered over sablé — is perhaps the most technically intricate of the lot.
For those unwilling to settle on just one dessert, the Mango Summer Sundae arrives as the season’s showstopper. Built around ripe Himayat mangoes, vanilla sponge, fresh cream and pineapple coconut gelato, it is served with a choice of molten craft chocolate — either Manam’s 67 percent dark chocolate or its silkier 45 percent milk chocolate, both sourced from West Godavari cacao. Excessive, celebratory and unapologetically indulgent, it captures exactly what a summer sundae should be.
The beverage menu is where Manam’s experimental side shines brightest. The Guava Chilli Iced Chocolate mirrors the flavours of the soft serve, layering guava, chilli, mango and dark chocolate into a drink that shifts between sweet, savoury and spicy in quick succession. The Milk Chocolate Mango Shake leans more nostalgic, reminiscent of blended into chilled milk and softened with Manam’s signature milk chocolate.
The Mango Jasmine Iced Chocolate stands out for its restraint. Floral jasmine notes drift subtly through ripe mango and oat-milk chocolate, creating a drink that feels unexpectedly delicate. Meanwhile, the Kokum Iced Chocolate balances tart house-made kokum brew against 60 percent dark chocolate for a sharper, tangier finish.
Beyond desserts and drinks, the café menu rounds out the experience with savoury plates built for slow summer afternoons. The Prawn & Mango Salsa combines crisp prawns with citrusy avocado mash and sweet mango salsa, while the Raw Mango & Papaya Salad brings crunch and heat through a chilli-tamarind dressing. The Mango Avocado Toast, layered with avakai chilli oil, feta, avocado and sliced Banganapalli mango, captures the menu’s larger philosophy perfectly — familiar ingredients reworked with playful precision.
Chef Ruby Islam describes the collection as one shaped by “fleeting, familiar memories,” and that sense comes through clearly across the spread. Her personal recommendations include the Mango Jasmine Iced Chocolate, Pineapple Coconut Lamington, Cherry & Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich and Prawn & Mango Salsa.