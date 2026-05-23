Flavours of an Indian Summer at Manam Chocolate

The smell of mangoes ripening on the kitchen counter, roadside guava dusted generously with chilli and salt, or ice cream melting faster than you could eat it — that’s what summer tastes like for many of us. This season, Manam Chocolate attempts to bottle that feeling with A Summer Somewhere – Summer Edition 2026, available until July across all outlets in Hyderabad and Delhi.

The seasonal offering is Manam’s most ambitious summer spread yet, extending far beyond confectionery into beverages, café plates, plated desserts and indulgent sundaes, helmed by Chef Ruby Islam, head, product and innovation, Manam Chocolate. “The ice cream sandwiches are among the strongest offerings, playful without losing balance,” says the chef, who conceptualised the entire spread in just three weeks.

Among the highlights is the Malt & Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich, pairing nostalgic malt cookies with creamy 43 percent malt milk chocolate ice cream, evoking the comfort of an after-school snack in a more refined form. The standout, however, is the Cherry & Vanilla Sandwich, where tart cherry compote cuts through the richness of 60 percent dark chocolate ice cream and mascarpone gelato, tucked between intense 80 percent dark chocolate cookies. The Mango & Citrus version feels lighter and brighter, layering mango gelato between orange poppy seed cookies for a citrusy finish that lingers pleasantly — a nostalgic nod to orange cream biscuits.

Then comes the Guava Chilli Soft Serve, easily one of the menu’s most memorable creations. Inspired by the familiar street-side ritual of sliced guava sprinkled with chilli powder and salt, the soft serve blends fresh guava with Guntur chilli and sea salt into something creamy, savoury and gently fiery.