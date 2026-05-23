HMDA plans e-auction of land parcels to boost revenues

HYDERABAD: The cash-strapped Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is preparing to conduct a major e-auction of developed plots in Mokila and Medipally layouts, along with a prime land parcel in Hakeempet, with an expected revenue of around Rs 1,500 crore.

According to officials, 100 plots in Mokila Layout will be auctioned on June 29 and 30, 68 plots in Medipally on June 24, a prime land parcel in Hakeempet on June 19 and seven stray bits on June 17.

For the 8.24-acre Hakeempet land parcel, HMDA fixed an upset price of Rs 99 crore per acre with a minimum increment bid of 25 lakh per acre. In Mokila Layout at Shankarpally in Rangareddy district, the 100 plots ranging between 300 sq yards and 500 sq yards have been assigned an upset price of Rs 50,000 per sq yard, with a minimum increment bid of Rs 500 per sq yard.

For the 68 plots in the Medipally layout in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, HMDA fixed an upset price of Rs 45,000 per sq yard with a minimum increment bid of 500 per sq yard.