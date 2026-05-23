Sanjeeta Bhattacharya: Glamour is about confidence and personal style

Glamour, spotlight and applause filled the air as singer and actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya performed at Inorbit Mall, Madhapur. Present for the HYBE India auditions in collaboration with Shoppers Stop, the artist spoke about her journey, her love for Hyderabad, working on Jawan and more in an exclusive interaction.
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How does it feel coming to Hyderabad?
I have been visiting Hyderabad since 2019 and this is probably my fifth trip here. The people have always been incredibly warm. This time, I am here with HYBE India and Shoppers Stop to share my journey and interact with aspiring artists auditioning for HYBE. It feels really special to be here.
Take us through your journey from music to acting?
I started learning Hindustani classical music and Kathak when I was five. I trained under Pandit Birju Maharaj ji and Sunanda Sharma ji for nearly 10 years before eventually choosing music professionally. I later studied at Berklee College of Music, where I performed with AR Rahman. That performance went viral in India and brought me recognition back home. I started releasing my own music in 2017 and toured extensively. Acting happened organically when a casting director spotted me in one of my music videos. One advertisement led to another, then came a Netflix series, Jawan and eventually a Bengali film.
How was your experience working on Jawan?
It felt surreal. I suddenly found myself surrounded by icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara, along with director Atlee. What struck me most was how humble and approachable they all were. I remember walking onto the set for a dance sequence and seeing nearly a thousand women dressed in the same costume. For a second, I thought, ‘This looks like a movie’, before realising I was actually part of it. From action training to shooting intense sequences, it was an unforgettable first cinematic experience.
Tell us about working with AR Rahman.
My interaction with Rahman sir was brief but unforgettable. At Berklee, we performed his music at the Boston Symphony Hall as part of a tribute concert. After months of rehearsals, he joined us during the final week. During the performance, he surprised everyone by coming on stage and singing Vande Mataram with us. Being abroad at the time made the moment even more emotional.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
Lately, I have been spending most of my time writing music because I am working on my EP. Even when inspiration doesn’t strike, I try to write every day because discipline is important. Apart from that, I love taking myself out to cafés, watching films and trying new food. I absolutely love eating, so that’s usually how I spend my downtime.
What is your fashion mantra?
Comfort is important, but I also love embracing my feminine side now. When I was younger, I mostly wore oversized clothes, but over time I realised I enjoy lace, frills, prints and colours. I also appreciate Indian cotton fabrics and I am trying to invest more in sustainable fashion.
What does glamour mean to you?
To me, glamour is about confidence and personal style. The most glamorous people are those who are comfortable in their own skin and do not blindly follow trends.
What is one compliment you still cherish?
One compliment from Atlee sir during Jawan has stayed with me. After hearing me sing on set, he held my shoulder and said, ‘The Goddess is in your voice’. That was incredibly moving for me.
What keeps you motivated?
Love keeps me motivated. I recently got married and I feel lucky to create music and travel with the love of my life. My parents also inspire me because they have faced difficult times and always found a way to move forward.
Future projects.
At the moment, I am focused on music. I am working on seven songs for my upcoming EP, which should release soon. Film projects are still in the audition stage, but hopefully they will materialise soon.