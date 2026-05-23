Sanjeeta Bhattacharya: Glamour is about confidence and personal style

Take us through your journey from music to acting?

I started learning Hindustani classical music and Kathak when I was five. I trained under Pandit Birju Maharaj ji and Sunanda Sharma ji for nearly 10 years before eventually choosing music professionally. I later studied at Berklee College of Music, where I performed with AR Rahman. That performance went viral in India and brought me recognition back home. I started releasing my own music in 2017 and toured extensively. Acting happened organically when a casting director spotted me in one of my music videos. One advertisement led to another, then came a Netflix series, Jawan and eventually a Bengali film.