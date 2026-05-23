SIT formed to trace Nepali gangs involved in crimes

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace and apprehend Nepali nationals allegedly involved in property offences across the city.

According to the formation memo, the SIT was constituted in view of the increasing number of property offences allegedly involving gangs from Nepal. The team will function under the supervision of IT Cell inspector Daniel Shanthi Kumar.

The move comes in the wake of the murder of Tanuja Ranjan, wife of retired IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray, who was allegedly killed by Nepali nationals at her residence in Jubilee Hills on May 8.

Police arrested two people in connection with the case. However, sources said the main accused, Kalpana, along with others, allegedly fled to Nepal. Investigation is underway.

Following recent incidents involving domestic workers, police advised citizens to verify credentials before hiring workers, including domestic helpers, watchmen, drivers, caretakers and cooks.

Police said Aadhaar or identity documents, address details, photographs and complete personal particulars of Nepali nationals employed in such roles must be submitted at the local police station for verification.

Police are also issuing notices in several parts of the city seeking details of workers employed in households.