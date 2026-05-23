Sreeleela: Every film feels like a new experience

Non-negotiable habits you follow in your body care routine?

For me, body care has never been about doing more; it’s about doing what feels right, simply and consistently. With the pace I live at, I’ve learned not to overcomplicate it. I lean into routines that are easy but still make me feel cared for in a quiet, grounding way. I’ve always been drawn to elements that feel familiar and trustworthy, rooted in tradition. More than anything, I’ve realised it’s the small things that count — always staying hydrated, choosing foods that make my body feel good, or simply allowing myself a few extra moments to slow down and be present.

Body care is also about slowing down. Even the simplest routines can feel like a reset in the middle of a hectic day. It’s not just about taking care of your body, it’s about taking a moment for yourself, to pause and reconnect. After long shoots or travel, something as simple as a calming shower routine or just unwinding in silence can feel incredibly grounding.