Sreeleela: Every film feels like a new experience

Effortless, vibrant, and deeply grounded, Sreeleela has quickly emerged as one of the most refreshing young faces in Indian cinema, known for her natural charm and instinctive connect with audiences. Carrying this same ease into her latest association, she becomes the face of Santoor Shower Gels’ new campaign, Sandalwood Ka Remix. The campaign reinterprets the brand’s iconic sandalwood essence in a modern body wash format enriched with sandalwood and gardenia extracts, blending familiarity with a contemporary self-care experience. In an exclusive conversation with CE, she reflects on beauty, self-care, and what it means to stay grounded while navigating a fast-moving world.
Excerpts
How do you define ‘modern beauty’ today?
For me, the core definition of beauty is not fixed; it evolves with your actions, who you are, and what you believe in. It’s also about how you show up for others, with kindness, empathy, and authenticity. I think today’s generation values being real far more than being perfect. Beauty isn’t just about how you look anymore; it’s about how you live, what you stand for, and how you treat the people around you. It’s in the way you carry yourself, the warmth you bring into a room, and the quiet strength of staying true to who you are. To me, modern beauty is something that feels real, that goes far beyond the physical and is defined by the positive impact you have on those around you and the light you carry within you.
Non-negotiable habits you follow in your body care routine?
For me, body care has never been about doing more; it’s about doing what feels right, simply and consistently. With the pace I live at, I’ve learned not to overcomplicate it. I lean into routines that are easy but still make me feel cared for in a quiet, grounding way. I’ve always been drawn to elements that feel familiar and trustworthy, rooted in tradition. More than anything, I’ve realised it’s the small things that count — always staying hydrated, choosing foods that make my body feel good, or simply allowing myself a few extra moments to slow down and be present.
Body care is also about slowing down. Even the simplest routines can feel like a reset in the middle of a hectic day. It’s not just about taking care of your body, it’s about taking a moment for yourself, to pause and reconnect. After long shoots or travel, something as simple as a calming shower routine or just unwinding in silence can feel incredibly grounding.
How would you describe your fashion identity?
My style reflects the present moment I’m in. There are days I love dressing up, exploring different styles and fully leaning into that more expressive side of myself. I also have a deep love for Indian ethnic clothing; it feels timeless and grounding, carrying culture, craft, and emotion in every detail in such a beautiful and intricate way. There are also days when I want to slow everything down, where I naturally lean into something that feels easy, unforced, and comfortable, letting simplicity quietly take the lead.
Between shoots, travel and public life, what helps you stay grounded and present?
There are days when everything feels overwhelming, but I’ve learned to stay present and take things one step at a time. Balancing my education and films has taught me how to move between two very different worlds and to be fully present in each. What keeps me grounded is staying connected to what truly matters. Spending time with children, being with family, and allowing myself those quiet, unfiltered moments in between remind me to slow down and just be.
What drives your decision-making when it comes to selecting your next role?
Right now, I’m choosing work that genuinely excites me and pushes me to grow. It’s always about the story and the character, looking for depth and a perspective that feels fresh and meaningful. I’m still learning, so every film feels like a new experience, a chance to explore something different and evolve with it.
Do you find yourself drawn to roles where dance naturally fits into the story or character?
Dance is something I truly enjoy, so it’s always exciting when a role gives me the space to explore it. At the same time, I see it as something that naturally comes from the script, the character, and the kind of cinema we’re trying to create. Every film has its own language, and dance becomes a part of it only when it feels authentic to that world.
What excited you most about being part of this new chapter?
When anyone mentions Santoor, a few things instantly come to mind. I remember the smell so distinctly; it always felt calm, comforting… like a quiet pause. Even now, when certain classic songs come back as remixes, it brings back that exciting feeling! The same feeling I felt when Santoor came in a new and exciting avatar as a shower gel. What I love about this association is how it still holds onto that emotion while feeling fresh and relevant for today. For me, it feels even more special because I did my schooling in Bengaluru and began my journey in films with Kannada cinema, which is fondly known as Sandalwood, so that connection to sandalwood feels especially close and meaningful.