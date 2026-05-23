Hyderabad man gets two-month imprisonment, Rs 50 fine for ill-treating elderly parents

HYDERABAD: A local court at Nampally sentenced a 44-year-old man to two months in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 50 for allegedly physically abusing and ill-treating his elderly parents.

The convict, identified as G Srinivas, a private employee living within the limits of Narayanguda police station, had allegedly been subjecting his parents, both aged above 70 years, to continuous physical and mental harassment for the past year over family-related issues, according to the police.

Unable to endure the alleged abuse and trauma, the elderly couple approached the Narayanguda police and lodged a complaint against their son.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Srinivas under Section 70(B) of the City Police Act and Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Narayanguda police collected evidence and filed a chargesheet before the Special Judicial Magistrate Court at Nampally.

After examining the evidence and case records, Special Judicial Magistrate M Bhasker found Srinivas guilty and sentenced him to undergo two months of imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 50.