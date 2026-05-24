Consultant hired for Metro's driverless pod transit system

HYDERABAD: The state government is introducing an automated Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system linking key Metro stations with surrounding commercial hubs. The proposed system is aimed at providing seamless connectivity in high-density zones including the Secretariat, Knowledge City and Raidurg-Kukatpally stretch, where congestion and poor first-and-last-mile connectivity continue to pose major challenges for commuters.

As part of the initiative, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has appointed LEA Associates as consultant for preparation of the Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS), design and bid process management for implementation of the PRT system under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The consultant has been asked to submit a detailed report covering at least three potential corridors within three months.