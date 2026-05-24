Doctors seek changes in transfer process

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) on Saturday urged the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the state government to introduce key changes in the implementation of transfers for government doctors.

In a representation submitted to the DME, the association requested that transfers be implemented up to 40% of the working strength so that more doctors serving in peripheral areas could benefit.

TTGDA also urged the government not to demarcate focal and non-focal areas for DME doctors, stating that doctors have traditionally been categorised only under Hyderabad and non-Hyderabad zones as per existing norms.

The association further demanded that transfers be carried out primarily on the basis of seniority in accordance with G.O.Ms. No. 38, with special conditions applied thereafter.

Regarding employee unions, TTGDA requested authorities to strictly adhere to existing General Administration Department (GAD) guidelines on recognition and exemptions, and to issue clear written orders to avoid confusion during the transfer process.