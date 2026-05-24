From dull to dazzling: Making walls speak in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Grey public walls across Hyderabad are slowly turning into colourful canvases carrying messages on cleanliness, greenery and civic responsibility.

As part of the Praja Palana - Pragathi Pranalika programme, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday launched a citywide wall painting initiative aimed at combining beautification with public awareness.

Under the theme “Initiating Wall Paintings at Public Places - Awareness and Beautification”, GHMC took up painting activities at more than 10 prominent locations across various circles in the city.

On the directions of GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, the initiative — showcasing artworks which highlight themes such as environmental protection, waste segregation, greenery, public health and civic sense — was launched. Officials said the paintings were intended not only to improve the appearance of neglected public spaces but also to create awareness through visually engaging messages.

The initiative received an encouraging response from local residents, commuters and community representatives, many of whom appreciated the effort to make public spaces more vibrant and meaningful.

GHMC officials said the programme aims to promote public awareness through creative activities while working towards a cleaner, greener and aesthetically improved urban environment for Hyderabad citizens.