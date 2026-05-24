Man who molested woman in broad daylight arrested

HYDERABAD: Narsingi police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man accused of molesting a woman at Alkapur Township within the Narsingi police station limits. The accused, identified as Vadde Nagaraju, is a resident of Puppalaguda and a native of Mahbubnagar district.

According to police, the incident took place on May 14 around 1.30 pm when the victim had gone to pick up her two-year-old child from a nearby playschool in Alkapur Township. While she was returning home carrying the child, Nagaraju allegedly followed her from behind, lifted her dress and fled the spot.

After the woman raised an alarm, the accused escaped. CCTV footage of the incident later went viral on social media.

Based on a complaint received on May 19, Narsingi police registered a case under Sections 78 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Police formed special teams to identify and trace the accused before arresting him on Saturday. Officials said Nagaraju has no prior criminal record and was not previously involved in similar offences.