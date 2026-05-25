Advocate Khaja Moizuddin killing: Police identify suspects

HYDERABAD: Police have identified some suspects allegedly linked to the vehicle that rammed advocate Khaja Moizuddin near his residence on Saturday morning. Officials said no arrests had been made so far and efforts were underway to trace those involved.

Meanwhile, Moizuddin’s son, Mohammed Farhan, visited the Abids ACP office and recorded his statement.

Speaking to the media later, Farhan alleged that he saw Mujahid Alam Khan and Mehboob Alam Khan sitting inside the police station and accused the police of giving them preferential treatment.

“They are sitting in AC rooms, accessing their phones and being given luxurious treatment. They are accused, but they are being treated softly by the police,” he alleged.

Police said the vehicle is yet to be traced and investigation is underway.