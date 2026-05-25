Man arrested over alleged ISI links

HYDERABAD: Medchal police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of having links with anti-national elements and allegedly attempting to associate with them.

The accused was identified as Zaid Khan, a native of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, who had moved to Hyderabad two months ago.

According to police sources, Zaid allegedly came into contact through Instagram with Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistan-based individual said to be a supporter of the ISI. Officials, however, said no attack plans had been identified so far.

Medchal circle inspector A Satyanarayana said the accused was working at the Mubarak Hotel.

Sources further said the accused allegedly maintained communication through social media platforms with persons from Pakistan despite being aware that such associations posed a threat to national security.

Police alleged that he showed interest in associating with a Pakistan ISI-supported organised crime syndicate.

Police seized the accused’s mobile phone, which allegedly contained Instagram reels, WhatsApp chats, voice call records and screenshots linked to the communication.

Officials also alleged that he had attempted to procure weapons through the contacts. Two fake pistols were seized from his possession, police said.

Further investigation is on.