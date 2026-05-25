Student held for rash driving, injuring cop

HYDERABAD: Raidurgam police arrested a 19-year-old degree student for allegedly driving recklessly and injuring a police constable while attempting to flee during weekend checks in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said the accused, identified as Rehan, only possessed a learner’s licence and was allegedly driving a modified car along with three others around 12.30 am when officers attempted to stop the vehicle for rash driving.

However, the driver allegedly tried to flee and hit a constable, injuring him. Police personnel chased and intercepted the vehicle soon after. Following the interception, officers allegedly damaged the car windows with plastic lathis, triggering panic among the occupants. While three individuals managed to flee, the driver was apprehended and taken into custody.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to track the absconding accused.

Madhapur ACP Ch Sreedhar said people interested in racing cars should do so only at designated places under expert supervision and not on public roads. He also said parents should monitor their children and added that counselling would be provided to the accused’s parents.

Police said the weekend bandobust was being conducted to prevent car and bike stunts and rash driving. They advised the youth not to indulge in such activities.