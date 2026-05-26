32-year-old zooms at 200 kmph on ORR, arrested

HYDERABAD: Seeking attention on social media landed a 32-year-old man in police custody. Narsingi Police apprehended Kothapally Yashwanth Reddy for driving his Volkswagen Virtus at over 200 kmph on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and uploading the video on Instagram.

According to police, the case came to light following a complaint lodged on May 19 by a road patrolling officer. The complaint stated that on May 10 at around 10.30 am, an unidentified person drove a Volkswagen Virtus car bearing temporary registration number “TGTR2026” from Narsingi Toll Plaza towards TGPA Toll Plaza on the ORR at a speed exceeding 200 kmph.

Police said the driver allegedly drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, endangering the lives of other motorists and toll plaza staff. The act was recorded on a mobile phone and later uploaded on Instagram, they added.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

During the probe, police identified the accused as Kothapally Yashwanth Reddy, a private employee and resident of Alkapur Township in Puppalguda, Rangareddy district.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that he had purchased the Volkswagen Virtus in April this year and drove it on the ORR from Entry No. 18(A) towards TGPA Toll Plaza at around 200 kmph, purportedly to test the vehicle’s condition. Police seized the car involved in the offence and further investigation is underway.

Police also noted that another luxury car seen in the viral video was allegedly travelling at around 150 kmph. Netizens had demanded action against the other vehicle as well.