BRS government will provide 24x7 drinking water to Hyderabad, promises KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Monday announced that, if voted back to power, his party would ensure 24-hour safe drinking water supply to every household in Hyderabad.

Addressing a meeting of party cadres in Kukatpally, Rama Rao said the BRS regime had ensured 24x7 power supply in the state and would now focus on uninterrupted drinking water supply in the city.

“The person who gave 24-hour power supply to Telangana is KCR, and the person who will provide 24-hour drinking water supply to Hyderabad will also be KCR,” he said.

Rama Rao said he would personally take responsibility for ensuring the successful implementation of the programme after the BRS returned to power.

Recalling the situation before the formation of Telangana, the BRS leader said the region had suffered under decades of Congress rule, with people facing long power cuts and drinking water scarcity. He said protests and agitations over electricity and water were common in the undivided state.

He stated that after Telangana was formed, the government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao implemented uninterrupted 24-hour power supply and launched Mission Bhagiratha to provide piped drinking water to households across the state.

Rama Rao alleged that the Congress misled every section of society with unrealistic promises during the Assembly elections and failed to fulfil assurances ranging from enhanced pensions to monthly financial assistance for women.

Despite being in power for nearly two-and-a-half years, the Congress had not spent even an additional `1 on Hyderabad’s development, he alleged.