BRS government will provide 24x7 drinking water to Hyderabad, promises KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Monday announced that, if voted back to power, his party would ensure 24-hour safe drinking water supply to every household in Hyderabad.
Addressing a meeting of party cadres in Kukatpally, Rama Rao said the BRS regime had ensured 24x7 power supply in the state and would now focus on uninterrupted drinking water supply in the city.
“The person who gave 24-hour power supply to Telangana is KCR, and the person who will provide 24-hour drinking water supply to Hyderabad will also be KCR,” he said.
Rama Rao said he would personally take responsibility for ensuring the successful implementation of the programme after the BRS returned to power.
Recalling the situation before the formation of Telangana, the BRS leader said the region had suffered under decades of Congress rule, with people facing long power cuts and drinking water scarcity. He said protests and agitations over electricity and water were common in the undivided state.
He stated that after Telangana was formed, the government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao implemented uninterrupted 24-hour power supply and launched Mission Bhagiratha to provide piped drinking water to households across the state.
Rama Rao alleged that the Congress misled every section of society with unrealistic promises during the Assembly elections and failed to fulfil assurances ranging from enhanced pensions to monthly financial assistance for women.
Despite being in power for nearly two-and-a-half years, the Congress had not spent even an additional `1 on Hyderabad’s development, he alleged.
Instead, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was inaugurating projects built during the previous BRS regime and claiming credit for them, he alleged.
He challenged the Congress to prove that it had constructed even one housing project in Hyderabad during its tenure. Rama Rao said he would retire from politics if the government established that a single 2BHK unit had been built in the city under Congress rule.
The BRS working president said Hyderabad’s people were fully aware of Congress governance and therefore did not elect the party to even a single seat in the city. He alleged that Hyderabad’s real estate sector had been badly affected by Congress policies, resulting in a slowdown in construction activity and loss of employment for lakhs of construction and centring workers.
He said that after returning to power, the BRS would introduce insurance and welfare programmes for construction labourers and centring workers.
Stating that the BRS government focused on development and welfare, Rama Rao said that, if voted to power again, the party would ensure recognition, respect and suitable opportunities for every worker and leader who stood by it during difficult times.
During the meeting, Rama Rao also made a detailed presentation on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He urged party cadres to remain vigilant against alleged fake and duplicate votes registered by the Congress and BJP.