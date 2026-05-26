Glowing world of wonder through puppetry

Puppet shows are something most of us have witnessed at least once in our lives. The charm of storytelling through moving characters and imaginative performances has always held a unique appeal. But Hyderabad recently experienced puppetry on a completely different scale with the International Giant Light Puppet Show at Shilpakala Vedika. Organised by GEMS Kids Club, the spectacular performance by Moscow-based puppeteer Nikolai Zykov brought together technology, art, music and movement in a dazzling visual experience. As audiences settled into their seats, curiosity filled the auditorium. The lights dimmed, cheers echoed across the venue, and soon glowing puppets began to take over the stage. A fairy floated through the air, illuminated birds soared gracefully, and giant creatures emerged in vivid colours. From laughing dinosaurs to aquatic life sequences, each act unfolded like a dreamscape. Covered entirely in LED lights and accompanied by immersive music, the puppets created a magical atmosphere that captivated both children and adults alike. CE caught up with the artist to learn more about this extraordinary concept and the journey behind it.

Speaking about the concept, Nikolai says, “I am a creator of new puppets and have been working as a puppeteer for many years. Around 20 years ago, I wanted to create something completely new, and that led me to experiment with light puppets. People became very interested in this format, and since then we have been performing these shows across the world.