Glowing world of wonder through puppetry

Puppet shows are something most of us have witnessed at least once in our lives. The charm of storytelling through moving characters and imaginative performances has always held a unique appeal. But Hyderabad recently experienced puppetry on a completely different scale with the International Giant Light Puppet Show at Shilpakala Vedika. Organised by GEMS Kids Club, the spectacular performance by Moscow-based puppeteer Nikolai Zykov brought together technology, art, music and movement in a dazzling visual experience. As audiences settled into their seats, curiosity filled the auditorium. The lights dimmed, cheers echoed across the venue, and soon glowing puppets began to take over the stage. A fairy floated through the air, illuminated birds soared gracefully, and giant creatures emerged in vivid colours. From laughing dinosaurs to aquatic life sequences, each act unfolded like a dreamscape. Covered entirely in LED lights and accompanied by immersive music, the puppets created a magical atmosphere that captivated both children and adults alike. CE caught up with the artist to learn more about this extraordinary concept and the journey behind it.
Speaking about the concept, Nikolai says, “I am a creator of new puppets and have been working as a puppeteer for many years. Around 20 years ago, I wanted to create something completely new, and that led me to experiment with light puppets. People became very interested in this format, and since then we have been performing these shows across the world.
Puppetry, for him, is more than just a profession. It is a family legacy. “I am the fourth generation in my family to be involved in puppetry,” he shares, adding, “We are a team of three performers who travel together and adapt to different stages. Over the years, we have performed in more than 50 countries.”
Explaining the idea behind the light puppets, he says the performances combine two important technologies. “One is LED lighting, which forms the essence of the puppet design, and the second is the wire structure used to create the movement and imagery. Every puppet has a completely different design so that audiences always experience surprise and wonder,” he mentions.
Designing the puppets, however, is no easy task. “Some of the string puppets are extremely difficult to create. We bring all the materials from Moscow, and travel with them packed into six bags. This is the same show we perform internationally. Hyderabad is our first stop in India. We will also perform in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai,” he explains.
The show runs for nearly one and a half hours and is designed for audiences of all ages. “It is for adults, children and even very young kids,” Nikolai says, adding, “The audience witnessed seven compositions, including jellyfish, birds, butterflies, wooden toys and dinosaurs. Through these acts, we try to present beauty, friendship, happiness and love. ”
Unlike conventional stage productions, the team does not conduct rehearsals at the venue. “We only prepare before the performance. It takes us nearly three hours to set up, connect the wires and coordinate with the sound technicians. There are no stage lights used during the show — only the puppets themselves illuminate the space,” he notes.
Having travelled extensively around the world, Nikolai believes emotions connect audiences everywhere. “Every city has a different energy, but people are ultimately the same,” he concludes with a smile.