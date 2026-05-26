Kalasagaram hosts an ode to Bharatanatyam and its living legacy

Rather than limiting the performance to a single emotional state, the piece showcased multiple dimensions of the Ashta Nayika. “I wanted to explore four to five stages of the nayika. From Vasakasajja, where she prepares for her beloved, to Vipralabdha, Khandita and Kalahantarita — the emotions evolve from anticipation to betrayal, anger, regret and longing,” she says.

For Dr Srishti, balancing dance and medicine has always come naturally, though life has now added another role into the mix. “Now, after becoming a mother, this performance feels especially meaningful. It’s a new phase of life — balancing medicine, dance, and motherhood — and I’m happy that Kalasagaram continues to remain a part of my journey,” she notes.