Man killed as van rams lorry

HYDERABAD: A man was killed and five others injured after a DCM vehicle carrying household articles rammed into a lorry on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Shamirpet in the early hours of Monday. According to police, the accident occurred around 11 am when the DCM vehicle was travelling from Uppal to Beeramguda.

The vehicle was driven by Ravi, who was accompanied by two persons in the front cabin and three labourers travelling in the rear portion. Police said the vehicle entered the ORR at Ghatkesar and, after crossing the Shamirpet Toll Plaza, collided with a lorry near the 57.800-km milestone. The impact left the DCM vehicle badly mangled. Ravi sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

The two occupants seated in the front cabin suffered injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said the three labourers travelling in the rear portion of the vehicle also sustained injuries in the accident. Further investigation is under way.